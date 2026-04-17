DepEd eyes public school solar power

“We’re studying the possibility of solarizing our public schools. We see long-term benefits in installing solar panels on school rooftops,” he said.

“So definitely I see it as a good option to install solar panels in our schools… at the same time, you’re helping the national effort to conserve energy,” he added.

Angara said the program could be implemented on a wider scale next year but noted funding constraints.

“We don’t have a budget for that. Unless we have savings or use maintenance funds,” he said.

DepEd said it will maintain in-person learning and has no plans to expand alternative learning modalities.

“Regarding embedded learning, we have none for now because our bias is really toward face-to-face instruction,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a national energy emergency and ordered a four-day workweek in government offices to reduce fuel use.