DBP boosts Mindanao push with new farm, infrastructure deals

MinDA, established through Republic Act No. 9996, is mandated to facilitate broad participation across sectors in advancing socio-economic development in Mindanao. Meanwhile, the agreement with MinDA and DA-PRDP aims to enhance farm and fish productivity through infrastructure development, technology adoption and enterprise support.

De Jesus said under the agreement with MinDA, DBP will extend financing to qualified beneficiaries, including Mindanao local government units and private sector entities such as MSMEs, cooperatives and social enterprises.

He said support will be prioritized for critical projects such as climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, water supply and sanitation facilities, healthcare and educational facilities, and agri-industrial developments.

“Under the tripartite agreement, DA-PRDP will provide technical assistance and endorse agriculture and fishery projects eligible for financing under the bank’s various credit facilities, while MinDA will provide institutional support and facilitate stakeholder coordination,” de Jesus said.

As of 31 December 2025, DBP had approved P96.2 billion in total loans for various projects in the region.