DBP boosts Mindanao push with new farm, infrastructure deals

State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines has signed agreements with two government agencies aimed at strengthening socio-economic initiatives, including agricultural productivity and food production in the Mindanao region, a top official said.
DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said the bank entered into a partnership with the Mindanao Development Authority and signed a tripartite agreement with the same agency and the Department of Agriculture – Philippine Rural Development Project Project Support Office Mindanao to deliver critical socio-economic projects for key sectors in the region.
“The collaborative undertakings with MinDA and DA-PRDP are expected to strengthen DBP’s relationships with local government units in Mindanao and boost its support to initiatives that can generate economic activities in the communities and improve the lives of millions of ordinary Filipinos,” de Jesus said.
DBP is the ninth-largest bank in the country, with total assets of P1.041 trillion, and provides credit support to four priority sectors of the economy: infrastructure and logistics, micro, small and medium enterprises, the environment, and social services and community development.
MinDA, established through Republic Act No. 9996, is mandated to facilitate broad participation across sectors in advancing socio-economic development in Mindanao. Meanwhile, the agreement with MinDA and DA-PRDP aims to enhance farm and fish productivity through infrastructure development, technology adoption and enterprise support.
De Jesus said under the agreement with MinDA, DBP will extend financing to qualified beneficiaries, including Mindanao local government units and private sector entities such as MSMEs, cooperatives and social enterprises.
He said support will be prioritized for critical projects such as climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, water supply and sanitation facilities, healthcare and educational facilities, and agri-industrial developments.
“Under the tripartite agreement, DA-PRDP will provide technical assistance and endorse agriculture and fishery projects eligible for financing under the bank’s various credit facilities, while MinDA will provide institutional support and facilitate stakeholder coordination,” de Jesus said.
As of 31 December 2025, DBP had approved P96.2 billion in total loans for various projects in the region.