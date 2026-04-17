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CPP-linked groups expand recruitment abroad

Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
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Underground organizations linked to the National Democratic Front are expanding operations overseas, with recruitment efforts targeting overseas Filipino workers, according to a report from a Communist Party publication.

Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
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In its publication Ang Bayan, the Communist Party of the Philippines said a group called “Compatriots” was established in New Zealand and Hong Kong on 29 March, coinciding with the 57th anniversary of the New People's Army. The CPP described the group as a “revolutionary organization of Filipinos outside the Philippines” supporting its armed struggle.

Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
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The report also cited activities by affiliated groups in countries including the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia, and called on overseas Filipinos to support the movement, including returning to the Philippines to join its campaign.

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)

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