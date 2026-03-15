Authorities destroy P5.1M worth of marijuana plants in Mountain Province

Operatives estimated that around 25,500 fully grown marijuana plants were cultivated at the site.

All plants recovered during the operation were burned on-site by the responding teams.

No suspects were apprehended during the raid.

Authorities said police and PDEA agents are coordinating with the local government of Mountain Province to determine the ownership of the land and identify individuals responsible for cultivating the illegal plantation.

PDEA said the operation forms part of the ongoing campaign by regional authorities to eliminate marijuana production in the Cordillera region.

Officials added that authorities will continue monitoring the area to prevent the resurgence of marijuana cultivation.