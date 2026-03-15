Authorities destroy P5.1M worth of marijuana plants in Mountain Province

BAGUIO CITY — Law enforcement authorities destroyed about P5.1 million worth of marijuana plants during a two-day eradication operation conducted from 13 to 14 March along the border of Sadanga, Mountain Province and Tinglayan, Kalinga.
Authorities discovered the illegal crop in a single plantation covering about 1,700 square meters.
The operation was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Cordillera – Mountain Province office, the Sadanga Municipal Police Station and units of the Mountain Province Police Provincial Office, including the Provincial Intelligence Unit and the 2nd Police Mobile Force Company.
The operation was dubbed Oplan “Parapay,” a local term in Mountain Province referring to packed sweet potatoes given to travelers for long journeys.
Operatives estimated that around 25,500 fully grown marijuana plants were cultivated at the site.
All plants recovered during the operation were burned on-site by the responding teams.
No suspects were apprehended during the raid.
Authorities said police and PDEA agents are coordinating with the local government of Mountain Province to determine the ownership of the land and identify individuals responsible for cultivating the illegal plantation.
PDEA said the operation forms part of the ongoing campaign by regional authorities to eliminate marijuana production in the Cordillera region.
Officials added that authorities will continue monitoring the area to prevent the resurgence of marijuana cultivation.