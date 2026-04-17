Clockwork politics at play

Co, the poster child for the shameful scandal that has flooded the nation with outrage over ghost projects, kickbacks and vanished infrastructure funds courtesy of its elected officials, was nabbed not for graft but for supposedly crossing into Czech territory without proper papers.

Lacson had announced that hearings were suspended until a partial committee report was signed and sponsored in plenary.

No more “hearing after hearing” without a logical conclusion, he thundered, as Senate rules demand recommended legislative actions or even criminal referrals, not soundbites.

He needed at least three more signatures, with minority bloc holdouts, including Senator Imee Marcos, digging in, refusing to sign until there was a “full investigation.”

Lacson then retorted: “I do not expect any member of the minority to sign. They can offer all kinds of reasons. It’s on them, not on the chairman.”

The flood control scandal probe has suffered from a lack of public trust since it began.

Co fled, faced non-bailable graft and malversation charges tied to anomalous procurements, including a P289-million project in Oriental Mindoro, and lobbed accusations of kickbacks reaching the very top, including Speaker Martin Romualdez and, by implication, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Middle East conflict and the feeble response to it subsequently became the stuff of the daily headlines.

Then Marcos personally announced Co’s detention, and Lacson instantly pivoted, promising to summon Co “at the first opportunity.”

Suddenly, the scandal is front-page news again, the Senate probe is back in play, and the narrative is reset from “stalled hearings” to “justice in motion.”

In a political culture where fugitives are rarely caught by accident and presidential Facebook posts double as press releases, the alignment reeks of stage management.

Co had been on the run since warrants were issued in November 2025. Suddenly, his arrest is announced just as Lacson is having a hard time peddling the panel report to his peers.

The partial report, limited in scope — perhaps to spare bigger names — could have spiraled into legislative limbo, but the arrest yanked the floodgates wide open.

It hopes to generate fresh outrage just as the committee’s momentum threatened to dissipate into minority intransigence.

The Prague arrest gave the administration headline material while keeping the Blue Ribbon circus alive for more hearings, more witnesses, more delays disguised as diligence.

Co’s return will no doubt produce gripping testimony, perhaps even fresh revelations, but if history is any guide, it will end with the same scripted report doubling as a shield for the ringleader.

Co was the House committee on appropriations chairperson, while Sonny Angara, now the education secretary, was the Senate finance committee head when the biggest budget manipulations occurred through the Bicameral Conference Committee.

In the Bicameral distortion of the 2024 General Appropriations Act, unprogrammed allocations ballooned from the originally proposed P281.91 billion to a record P731.45 billion.

The Prague arrest should revive public debate, but instead it exposed a devious Palace script.

In a nation still waiting on unbuilt flood barriers, cynicism flows as freely as the rising waters.