Canadian firms launch Indo-Pacific business network

Canadian business groups across Asia have formed a new regional alliance aimed at strengthening trade ties and expanding opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, marking a first for Canada’s private sector operating abroad.
The network, called the Canadian Chambers of the Indo Pacific (CCIP), was formalized through a virtual memorandum of understanding signed by 21 chambers and business associations, with the event witnessed by Mark Carney and other officials.
A more unified platform
Bringing together organizations from markets spanning the Indian subcontinent to Japan and Southeast Asia, the initiative seeks to provide a more unified platform for Canadian firms navigating shifting global trade conditions.
“Now more than ever, with global trade changes and uncertainty, Canada’s businesses of all sizes need a champion like the CCIP. This regional partnership reflects the first time Canadian business organizations that have banded together outside Canada for a more coordinated presence in the Indo-Pacific for new business and trade opportunities. It is a strategic move that will help us build resilient trade relationships and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Paul Thoppil, Canada’s High Commissioner to Singapore and former Indo-Pacific trade representative.