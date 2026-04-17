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Canadian firms launch Indo-Pacific business network

CANADIAN Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Christopher Ilagan said, ‘The Canadian Chamber of the Indo-Pacific is Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy coming to life for the business and commerce community across the region. CanCham Philippines is proud to be part of this community and stands ready to advance the Canadian commercial bilateral partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific through the work we do here in the Philippines.’
CANADIAN Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Christopher Ilagan said, ‘The Canadian Chamber of the Indo-Pacific is Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy coming to life for the business and commerce community across the region. CanCham Philippines is proud to be part of this community and stands ready to advance the Canadian commercial bilateral partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific through the work we do here in the Philippines.’ PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
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Canadian business groups across Asia have formed a new regional alliance aimed at strengthening trade ties and expanding opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, marking a first for Canada’s private sector operating abroad.

The network, called the Canadian Chambers of the Indo Pacific (CCIP), was formalized through a virtual memorandum of understanding signed by 21 chambers and business associations, with the event witnessed by Mark Carney and other officials.

CANADIAN Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Christopher Ilagan said, ‘The Canadian Chamber of the Indo-Pacific is Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy coming to life for the business and commerce community across the region. CanCham Philippines is proud to be part of this community and stands ready to advance the Canadian commercial bilateral partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific through the work we do here in the Philippines.’
Canadian firms launch Indo-Pacific business network

A more unified platform

Bringing together organizations from markets spanning the Indian subcontinent to Japan and Southeast Asia, the initiative seeks to provide a more unified platform for Canadian firms navigating shifting global trade conditions.

“Now more than ever, with global trade changes and uncertainty, Canada’s businesses of all sizes need a champion like the CCIP. This regional partnership reflects the first time Canadian business organizations that have banded together outside Canada for a more coordinated presence in the Indo-Pacific for new business and trade opportunities. It is a strategic move that will help us build resilient trade relationships and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Paul Thoppil, Canada’s High Commissioner to Singapore and former Indo-Pacific trade representative.

Canadian Chambers Indo Pacific CCIP
Canada Asia trade alliance Indo-Pacific
Mark Carney regional business initiative

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