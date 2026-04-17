Canadian firms launch Indo-Pacific business network

Under the agreement, members of the network will coordinate advocacy on trade and investment, share best practices, and organize joint initiatives such as trade missions and conferences across Canada and Asia. The group also aims to deepen engagement with government and regional stakeholders while highlighting the role of the private sector in economic integration.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, one of the participating members, said the alliance comes at a time when businesses are seeking stronger partnerships amid global uncertainty.

“As the world rapidly evolves in these volatile times, new partnerships and alliances like these enable former acquaintances to coalesce and become a community of reliable friends ready to weather today’s storms in anticipation of a brighter and more harmonious future together. The Canadian Chamber of the Indo-Pacific is Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy coming to life for the business and commerce community across the region. CanCham Philippines is proud to be part of this community and stands ready to advance the Canadian commercial bilateral partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific through the work we do here in the Philippines,” said Christopher Ilagan, president of the group.

The formation of CCIP signals a more coordinated push by Canadian enterprises to expand their footprint in Asia, a region increasingly seen as central to global trade and investment growth.