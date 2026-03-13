Canada, Philippines push FTA for economic security

He added that the Philippines and Canada “have set an ambitious timeline to conclude these negotiations this calendar year, and Canada remains fully committed to achieving that goal.”

Discussions among policymakers and industry experts also explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in strategic sectors such as defense industries, digital partnerships, and supply chains for critical minerals and clean technologies.

Canada brings expertise in responsible resource development, advanced technology ecosystems and clean-technology supply chains, while the Philippines offers expanding maritime capabilities, a growing role in regional logistics and renewed momentum in its mining sector.

Vina Nadjibulla, Vice President for Research and Strategy at APF Canada, said strengthening economic resilience is becoming a key component of national security strategies.

“Because the world is more dangerous, the best way to move through this to navigate these more choppy waters is to strengthen our own economic resilience,” Nadjibulla said.

She noted that Canada is planning to quadruple its defense investments over the next decade, which could also generate economic opportunities through innovation and industrial partnerships.

Participants also underscored the importance of trusted digital infrastructure, cybersecurity cooperation and resilient supply chains to help both economies guard against disruptions and sustain long-term growth.