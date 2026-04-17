Boot camp sparks youth agriculture interest

Participants took part in practical sessions, including operating rice machinery and drone demonstrations, along with lectures, competitions, and group activities introducing modern agricultural practices.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasized the role of young people in strengthening the country’s food systems.

“By being here, you’re not just learning skills; you are joining a movement that is shaping the future of food and farming in our country,” Tiu Laurel said.

PhilMech director Dionisio G. Alvindia urged students to consider agriculture as a career path and called for a shift in long-standing perceptions about the industry.

The program is part of broader efforts to build a skilled workforce in agricultural mechanization, seen as key to improving productivity and ensuring food security.

Students said the experience challenged their assumptions about farming and highlighted the role of technology in making agriculture more efficient and modern.

“This boot camp is very fulfilling. As the pioneering batch, we feel honored and grateful to be part of it. We thank PhilMech for this experience,” said 17-year-old Elyyahson D. Rosales.

“I would say my overall experience was fun and full of knowledge because we didn’t only learn about machinery but also about the agricultural sector of the Philippines,” said 18-year-old Mara Rihanna L. Babasoro.