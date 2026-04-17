BDO stays on top of Philippine banking

BDO Unibank remains the Philippines’ largest bank as of end-2025, leveraging its scale, wide distribution network and diversified revenue streams to stay ahead of its closest rivals.
Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the bank’s disclosures show BDO continues to lead the industry in total assets, loans and deposits, reinforcing its capacity to sustain growth and profitability.
As of December 2025, BDO remained the country’s largest lender across key balance sheet indicators. BSP rankings likewise place it ahead of major competitors such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company.
Its scale enables the bank to mobilize more deposits and extend more loans than its peers, strengthening its lead in market share.
A key driver of this dominance is its extensive physical and digital reach. BDO operates one of the largest branch and ATM networks in the country, allowing it to serve both urban and provincial markets. Continued expansion, including through its rural banking arm, supports broader financial inclusion and customer growth.
The bank also benefits from its affiliation with SM Investments Corporation, giving it access to built-in customer traffic and cross-selling opportunities across malls and commercial developments. This ecosystem supports steady deposit generation and payment flows.
As a full-service universal bank, BDO generates income from both lending and fee-based businesses, including investment banking, trust and remittance services. This diversified model helps cushion earnings during periods of economic volatility. In 2025, BDO reported a net income of around P87 billion, up 6 percent year-on-year.
BDO’s profitability remains supported by steady loan growth and disciplined risk management, with capital levels providing room for expansion.
While competition is expected to intensify as banks ramp up digital capabilities, BDO’s scale and ecosystem advantages continue to anchor its leadership in the sector.