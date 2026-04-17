BDO stays on top of Philippine banking

BDO Unibank remains the Philippines’ largest bank as of end-2025, leveraging its scale, wide distribution network and diversified revenue streams to stay ahead of its closest rivals.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the bank’s disclosures show BDO continues to lead the industry in total assets, loans and deposits, reinforcing its capacity to sustain growth and profitability.

As of December 2025, BDO remained the country’s largest lender across key balance sheet indicators. BSP rankings likewise place it ahead of major competitors such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company.