‘AI shamans’ tell fortunes of curious South Koreans

Practitioners, known as “mudang,” wear long, colorful robes and perform dances and chants to commune with the gods — sometimes even walking on sharp blades to demonstrate their spiritual connection.

However, at Vinaida, a cultural products store in the capital, they are computer-generated avatars on screens.

Visitor Kim Da-ae, 36, called it a “unique experience.”

A visit with a real shaman can feel “scary and burdensome,” she told Agence France-Presse.

“But I was just walking by and read this AI sign... So I walked in with a light heart.”

Portraits of virtual shamans resembling characters from the popular animation “KPop Demon Hunters” greet passersby at Vinaida, which means “I pray earnestly” in Korean.

Inside a booth, Kim typed her name, gender and date of birth into a computer, before a shaman — a suspended mask with the image of a human face projected onto it — asked her to explain her concern through a headset.

The technology combines voice recognition with a generative AI chatbot so that the shaman and the customer can interact.

It then refers to a centuries-old belief system called “saju” or the “four pillars of destiny” to interpret their fate according to the year, month and day of their birth.

Customers then receive a plastic “talisman” bearing a digital QR code that they can scan with their phones to read their fortunes in detail.