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PHOTO STORY: Quiapo Fortune Teller

Fortune teller Betty Mayo, 75, is seen shuffling cards at Plaza Miranda, beside the bustling Quiapo Church out of a box.
Betty Mayo, 75, showing her tarot cards at Plaza Miranda, Manila.
Betty Mayo, 75, showing her tarot cards at Plaza Miranda, Manila.Aram Lascano
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Her pop-up shoo set-up was simple. A cart, old monoblock chair, and an illustration board that serves as her table.

i'm According to Mayo, she has been practicing tarot reading since she was 30. A calling and gift from the universe as she mentioned.

Aram Lascano

Experience-wise, "Nanay Betty" mentioned that she has also read the fortunes of celebrities like Marian Rivera.

Aram Lascano

For 200 Pesos a session, she spreads a deck of cards and reads the energies channeled into the palm. Which, for her, as her customers say, has been effective in foreseeing the future.| Aram Lascano

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