PHOTO STORY: Quiapo Fortune Teller

Her pop-up shoo set-up was simple. A cart, old monoblock chair, and an illustration board that serves as her table.
i'm According to Mayo, she has been practicing tarot reading since she was 30. A calling and gift from the universe as she mentioned.
Experience-wise, "Nanay Betty" mentioned that she has also read the fortunes of celebrities like Marian Rivera.
For 200 Pesos a session, she spreads a deck of cards and reads the energies channeled into the palm. Which, for her, as her customers say, has been effective in foreseeing the future.| Aram Lascano