Aboitiz boosts Samal power with submarine link

The project links the Island Garden City of Samal to the Davao City grid through a 1.25-kilometer, 69-kilovolt submarine cable laid across the Pakiputan Strait.

Ability to meet electricity demand

With a capacity of 50 megawatts, the facility is expected to significantly enhance the island’s ability to meet rising electricity demand.

Davao Light president and COO Enriczar Tia said the interconnection provides more than enough capacity to accommodate future expansion, noting that it exceeds Samal’s current peak demand of 12 megawatts.

The new link also reduces the island’s dependence on localized power sources, helping stabilize supply and minimize disruptions, particularly as tourism and commercial activity continue to grow.

Custom-built submarine cable

The submarine cable, custom-built to meet project specifications, reflects AboitizPower’s broader push to invest in critical energy infrastructure across its service areas.