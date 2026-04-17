170 Bahrain OFWs repatriated

A total of 170 Filipinos, including 120 overseas workers and 43 dependents, have returned from Bahrain under the government’s repatriation program.
They traveled via Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and arrived on 17 April aboard a commercial flight.
Another 127 Filipinos were repatriated from Dubai on 16 April.
Returnees received financial, medical and transportation assistance.
As of 17 April, 6,605 OFWs have been repatriated, including 5,023 workers and 1,343 dependents.
Authorities said 495 seafarers from the Persian Gulf and 20 from Oman have also returned.