10 Maute fighters killed

Authorities said troops encountered armed members of the DI-Maute Group during the operation, triggering a firefight that resulted in the deaths of 10 suspected terrorists, including Amerol Mangoranca alias “Usman,” identified as a group leader.

Officials said those killed were linked to the 23 January 2026 ambush in Munai, Lanao del Sur that left four government soldiers dead, as well as other violent incidents in the area.

No casualties were reported on the government side.

After the encounter, troops recovered firearms and war materiel including two M16 rifles, one M4 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a .38-caliber revolver, a hand grenade and components for improvised explosive devices.

A wounded infant found at the scene was rescued and brought to a medical facility for treatment.

Lieutenant General Donald M. Gumiran, commander of Western Mindanao Command, commended the operating troops of Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN led by Major General Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr. and the police units involved for their professionalism and courage.

Gumiran assured residents there is no cause for alarm, saying security forces remain on heightened alert and will continue intelligence-driven operations to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups in Western Mindanao.