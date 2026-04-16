Vena builds new Ilocos solar plant after P2.7B deal

Singapore-based Vena Group is set to begin construction of its 80.6 megawatt-peak (MWp) Astra Solar Power Project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte, after securing about P2.7 billion in funding from Security Bank, with completion targeted before the end of the year.

The company said Thursday the project is expected to generate about 142 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to supply roughly 120,500 households—while helping avoid an estimated 95,400 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Its output will be fully contracted once completed.