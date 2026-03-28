EU firms push deeper ASEAN ties ahead of 50th anniversary

Jens Ruebbert said European businesses are feeling the gap in engagement compared to other global players.

“The EU is one of ASEAN’s largest investors, but it is often overshadowed by other dialogue partners whose leaders show a much stronger presence at key ASEAN meetings,” Ruebbert said.

Business leaders also pushed for progress on trade agreements with ASEAN member states and renewed calls for a region-to-region free trade agreement (FTA), which they said could be a key milestone ahead of the 50th anniversary of EU-ASEAN relations in 2027.

Chris Humphrey said the anniversary presents an opportunity to elevate ties and potentially launch FTA negotiations.

“The 50th anniversary would be the perfect stage for a major announcement to elevate EU-ASEAN relations,” he said.

In the interim, the group urged faster progress on existing negotiations, including trade deals with the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand, as well as the early ratification of the EU-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Beyond trade, EU-ABC highlighted the need for stronger cooperation in key sectors such as digital trade, green finance, energy transition, transport, and sustainability, noting that European firms are eager to support ASEAN’s development priorities.

The group said increased collaboration, backed by EU funding and capacity-building programs, would help deliver tangible benefits to both regions while enhancing Europe’s long-term economic presence in Southeast Asia.