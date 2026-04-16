The queens are back: Cool Smashers tame Foxies, make finals return

Banking on their experience and composure forged from countless battles won and lost, the Cool Smashers sent Farm Fresh packing, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, in a winner-take-all match for the last championship seat in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Creamline’s redemption tour continued after bringing down its preliminary round tormentor in a sweet end of round-robin Final Four revenge win that forged a best-of-three title showdown with Cignal.

Game 1 of the two proud teams’ first finals meeting since the 2024 Invitationals is set on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I guess, No. 1 the players really stepped up and really wanted to win today. Farm Fresh is not a pushover team. It’s also a veteran team. But I guess Creamline players wanted to win and make a return to the finals to play Cignal,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said in relief.

The 10-time champion advanced to the biggest stage for the first time since a runner-up finish in the 2025 All-Filipino Conference.