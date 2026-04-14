FOXIES FIRESTORM: Farm Fresh stuns PLDT, boosts finals chances

Farm Fresh, a newbie in the Final Four, improved to a 1-1 win-loss record in the round-robin semifinals.

Tubu scored 28 points, five of which came in the Foxies’ last seven points, on 26 spikes and two kill blocks while adding 15 excellent receptions.

“I don’t want to break my team’s trust in me. I didn’t perform at my best last game and I really want to bounce back from that,” said Tubu, who had a quiet 13-point outing in Farm Fresh’s four-set loss to Cignal last Saturday in a rude semis welcome.

Trailing, 18-22, in the fourth frame, the Adamson University product took matters into her own hands scoring four of the Foxies next five points, capped by back-to-back kills to bring Farm Fresh at match point, 24-22.

Alleiah Malaluan saved a point for PLDT but it was its last hurrah as Tubu punctuated the two-hour, nine-minute clash with a thunderous smash to an open backrow.

“Given the chance for redemption, I’m just thankful for the trust of our coaches to take over the crucial part in the closing part of the game,” Tubu said.

“But overall, it’s our collective team effort that got us through this game.”

Veteran Ces Molina had 12 markers and nine digs, Royse Tubino added 10 markers off the bench while Ara Galang posted seven points for the Foxies, who defeated the High Speed Hitters for the first time since joining the league in 2023.

Farm Fresh took advantage of PLDT’s spotty reception to land six aces, outspiked its rival, 65-60, and survived the High Speed Hitters’ 11 kill blocks.

The Foxies can step to the biggest stage of the season-ending conference if they beat Creamline on Thursday, given that the Cool Smashers (1-0) bow to Cignal (1-0) in their semis pairing still being played as of press time.

Farm Fresh recovered quickly from a second set meltdown that tied the match at 1-1 with a strong third frame outing. The Foxies had to play catch up in the fourth as PLDT sparked a run to take a 22-18 advantage.

“Before game, I told the players that we are the challengers. You have to see the opponent PLDT (as the team to beat as our motivation). Today, we got the win,” said Farm Fresh Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara, who steered disbanded Petro Gazz to the same throne last year.

PLDT suffered its second straight defeat in the semis following a sorry five-set loss to Creamline and was pushed to the brink of elimination.

The High Speed Hitters can still vie for a finals spot through a playoff if they beat the Super Spikers on Thursday, coupled with the Cool Smashers winning over Cignal, forcing a three-way tie at 1-3.

Kim Kianna Dy scored 20 points on 17 kills and three kill blocks to pace PLDT.

Savi Davison had 18 points and 13 excellent receptions, Malaluan put in 17 markers and 14 digs while Majoy Baron added seven points for the High Speed Hitters.