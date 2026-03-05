Diggers stun Dewa United

Kenji Nishioka’s lone goal powered Manila Digger FC to a 1-0 win over Indonesian side Dewa United FC in the first leg of the AFC Challenge League quarterfinals at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Thursday.
Kenji Nishioka scored the opening goal of the match after a tap-in goal from the left flank in the 21st minute as they finished the match with a victory.
“I'm not afraid because I always practice well. I'm not on my own. All of my teammates were helping me,” Nishioka said.
The Diggers will have to maintain their lead for the second leg as they lock horns once again on 12 March at the Banten International Stadium in Banten, Indonesia.
Should they prevail, Manila Digger will face the winner between Cambodian Premier League squads Phnom Penh Crown FC and PKR Svay Rieng in the semifinals.