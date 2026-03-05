Diggers stun Dewa United

“I'm not afraid because I always practice well. I'm not on my own. All of my teammates were helping me,” Nishioka said.

The Diggers will have to maintain their lead for the second leg as they lock horns once again on 12 March at the Banten International Stadium in Banten, Indonesia.

Should they prevail, Manila Digger will face the winner between Cambodian Premier League squads Phnom Penh Crown FC and PKR Svay Rieng in the semifinals.