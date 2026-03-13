Panay–Guimaras–Negros Bridge construction set for 2027

Under the updated schedule, the first phase is expected to be completed by 2028, while the Guimaras–Negros segment is projected to be finished by 2030.

The bridge system will connect the municipality of Leganes in Iloilo to Buenavista in Guimaras, creating a major transport link between the islands of Panay, Guimaras, and Negros.

The project has an estimated total cost of P167.5 billion, with P57 billion allocated for the first phase and about P109 billion for the second phase.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to improve inter-island connectivity and support economic growth and tourism in Western Visayas and nearby regions.