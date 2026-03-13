Panay–Guimaras–Negros Bridge construction set for 2027

Construction of the long-planned Panay–Guimaras–Negros Bridge is now set to begin in 2027, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 6.
Regional Director Denise Maria Ayag said preparatory work must still be completed before construction of the multi-billion infrastructure project can start.
The project consists of two major sections: the Panay–Guimaras Bridge (Section A), which will span 13.616 kilometers, and the Guimaras–Negros Bridge (Section B) measuring 19.47 kilometers.
Ayag said the project’s detailed engineering design has already been completed, but several key preparations remain, including the processing of right-of-way requirements. Some design adjustments are also being undertaken to improve implementation.
Earlier timelines had targeted the start of construction for the first phase — the Panay–Guimaras Bridge — by the third or fourth quarter of 2026.
Under the updated schedule, the first phase is expected to be completed by 2028, while the Guimaras–Negros segment is projected to be finished by 2030.
The bridge system will connect the municipality of Leganes in Iloilo to Buenavista in Guimaras, creating a major transport link between the islands of Panay, Guimaras, and Negros.
The project has an estimated total cost of P167.5 billion, with P57 billion allocated for the first phase and about P109 billion for the second phase.
Once completed, the bridge is expected to improve inter-island connectivity and support economic growth and tourism in Western Visayas and nearby regions.