RoS newbies get golden chances

Athur Roque, Vince Cuajao and Joshua David contributed well on both ends of the floor in the match where RoS poured 22 triples and one four-pointer to tie four other teams for the league-record of most made field goals from beyond the arc.

“Of course, it’s always a risky move. But at the same time, they won’t elevate their game if I don’t give them a chance in a live game situation,” Guiao said.

Roque played 20 minutes and had an efficient night with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field including three triples while pulling down four rebounds.

Cuajao scored all of his nine points off three treys while David had three markers coming from a three-pointer and added two assists with both players logging in almost 11 minutes of action.