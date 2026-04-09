Troubles mar E-Painters rise

For head coach Yeng Guiao, going through those adversities made their winning run sweeter and even more fulfilling.

Fielding a team with the right mix of veterans and young guns joined by a do-it-all import in Jaylen Johnson, Guiao likes how the squad has been showing its maturity.

“This is the progress I’m talking about. You progress in your maturity. You progress in your character. On how you fight against adversity,” he said following the Elasto Painters’ 116-112 escape over San Miguel Beer on Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Rain or Shine remains the only unbeaten squad in the field after winning over the guest team Macau Black Knights, getting past towering Bol Bol and the defending champion TNT, surviving Meralco with an all-Filipino lineup with Johnson suspended and prevailing over the Beermen despite squandering a 25-point third quarter lead.

“We’ve been through all the hard times. We fought against Bol Bol. We fought against Meralco without an import. We led by 25 points, squandered it but we still won,” the fiery mentor added.

“It’s good for the team to go through that. It really strengthens you and tests your character. So, it’s still a good sign for us,” he added.

Rain or Shine’s latest test of composure came in a game following its 151-95 blowout of Blackwater last 31 March.

The Elasto Painters buried the Beermen to a 92-67 hole with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

But it wasn’t a safe enough cushion as San Miguel unleashed a 24-4 run to start the final canto that made the game more interesting. Protecting a 99-97 advantage, Rain or Shine brought order back by answering with six straight points and keeping its distance the rest of the way.