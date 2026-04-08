Ceasefire talks spur bourse, peso

All sectors finished in positive territory, led by Mining & Oil (+6.86%), while market breadth was strongly positive at 158 advancers versus 47 decliners. Ayala Land led blue-chip gainers (+8.88%), while ACEN was the lone decliner (-0.99%).

Meanwhile, the local currency also appreciated sharply to P59.43 per US dollar from P60.33 the previous day, marking a strong rebound. The move reflects a broad risk-on shift in global markets after oil prices dropped 13 to 15 percent to below $100 per barrel following the ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the past 24 hours, the peso’s rally was driven by a weaker US dollar and easing safe-haven demand, reversing earlier gains when geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices above $110 and strengthened the greenback.

The sharp decline in oil prices is particularly supportive for the Philippines—an oil-importing economy—as it helps ease pressure on inflation and the trade balance. More broadly, emerging market assets, including Asian currencies, rallied as the ceasefire improved global risk appetite.