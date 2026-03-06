Bloomberry swings to P2.6-B loss

Bloomberry Resorts Corp., operator of Solaire Resort & Casino, fell into the red in 2025, reporting a net loss of P2.6-billion, a sharp reversal from a P2.6 billion profit a year earlier, as softer tourism, the lingering effects of the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) ban, and rising costs weighed on earnings.

The company reported on Friday that softer VIP and premium mass gaming segments offset growth from its newer Quezon City property.

‘A challenging year’

“2025 was a challenging year, marked by softer inbound tourism and the residual effects of the July 2024 POGO ban, which weighed on revenues across VIP and premium mass. Regulatory uncertainty in the online space also tempered the rollout of our newest digital platform,” Bloomberry chairman and chief executive officer Enrique K. Razon Jr. said.

Reflecting the weaker high-end play, Bloomberry reported that its Philippine gaming revenue declined by 3 percent, but noted that the company still outperformed the broader integrated resort market, supported by the continued ramp-up of Solaire Resort North and the resilience of its domestic mass-market business.

Gross gaming revenue slipped 3 percent to P59.8 billion from P61.7 billion in 2024 as industry-wide weakness in high-end gaming persisted. Despite this, net revenue dipped only slightly by 1 percent to P52.5 billion from P53.1 billion, helped by a 21 percent rise in non-gaming income to P12.9 billion.