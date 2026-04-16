Online seller of fake sick notes nabbed

PARIS, France (AFP) — French police arrested a man on suspicion of selling more than 44,000 fake doctor’s notes online, and he could face up to 10 years in prison and a one-million-euro fine ($1.18 million), prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man, who according to the daily Le Parisien is 25 years old, was arrested on 31 March near Nantes, in the northwest of France, and charged on 3 April, the prosecutors told Agence France-Presse.

In France, a doctor’s sick note allows an employee to stay away from work with the government picking up part of the salary.