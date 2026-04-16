New themed café at Camp John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has signed a 15-year lease agreement with Sophia Real Estate Executives and Development Corporation for the construction of a themed café at Camp John Hay.
The project will occupy a 500-square-meter site within the John Hay Special Economic Zone and aims to enhance tourism offerings in the popular Baguio destination.
BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang said the development reflects continued investor confidence in Camp John Hay.
“Our goal is to build a stable investment climate that empowers our partners to succeed,” Bingcang said.
He added that the project aligns with the camp’s master development plan and will help strengthen its reputation as a premier leisure and ecotourism destination.