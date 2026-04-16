Mobile solar-powered irrigation system demonstrated in Laoag City

A mobile solar-powered irrigation system designed to boost agricultural productivity and address water supply challenges was recently demonstrated in Barangay Casili, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte drawing interest from local officials and farmers.
The showcased technology, known as the Mobile Solar-Powered System (MSPS), was developed by ACT Machineries and Metal Craft Corporation.
Unlike conventional fixed solar irrigation systems, the MSPS is designed for mobility and adaptability. It can be transported to different locations and features adjustable solar panels that can be oriented to maximize sunlight exposure, ensuring efficient energy capture throughout the day.
The system is capable of producing up to 50 cubic meters, or 50,000 liters, of water per hour, offering a practical solution for farms, particularly in areas experiencing water scarcity during the dry season.