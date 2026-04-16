Microgrid rules to speed up rural electrification

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) expects its new microgrid rules to speed up electrification in unserved and underserved areas, attract private investment, and tighten consumer protection.
Issued under Resolution No. 11, Series of 2026, the regulator said Thursday that the rules set a clear framework for developing and operating isolated and grid-tied microgrid systems in island mode, implementing the Microgrid Systems Act.
Clearer rules and returns
The ERC designed the policy to give investors clearer rules and returns through streamlined licensing, standardized contracts, and a cost recovery mechanism using the Full Cost Recovery Rate, subject to approval.
Likewise, it imposed stricter requirements on Microgrid System Providers, including 24/7 electricity service, full household electrification, and compliance with technical and service standards.
“These Rules Governing Microgrid Systems are a crucial step in ensuring that no Filipino community is left behind in our electrification efforts,” ERC chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said.
Reliable, affordable electricity to underserved areas
“By establishing a clear, transparent, and investor-friendly regulatory framework, we are enabling the delivery of reliable and affordable electricity to unserved and underserved areas while upholding the highest standards of consumer protection,” he added.