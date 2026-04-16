Microgrid rules to speed up rural electrification

“These Rules Governing Microgrid Systems are a crucial step in ensuring that no Filipino community is left behind in our electrification efforts,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saurnino C. Juan said.

“By establishing a clear, transparent, and investor-friendly regulatory framework, we are enabling the delivery of reliable and affordable electricity to unserved and underserved areas while upholding the highest standards of consumer protection,” he added.

To keep electricity affordable, the framework includes Subsidized Approved Retail Rates and access to the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification, which help bridge the gap between actual costs and consumer rates.

According to ERC, the rules also open the door for distribution utilities to partner with microgrid providers or run microgrid operations themselves, which will help expand service coverage in off-grid areas.