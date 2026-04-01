ERC tightens tax recovery rules for power users

Consumers will see these charges itemized as RPT, LFT, and BT in their electricity bills, with mandatory refunds for any over-collection. Any shortfall may only be recovered in future billings with ERC approval.

For distribution utilities, the rules tighten cost recovery: only taxes that are actually paid, properly documented, and collected within a set period may be passed on, subject to ERC validation.

Local government units, meanwhile, benefit from a more structured and enforceable system for tax recovery, helping ensure legitimate taxes are collected without dispute.

The rules also limit the recovery of past tax liabilities. Arrears—excluding penalties and interest—may only be passed on under strict conditions and, for electric cooperatives, require approval from member-consumers.

The ERC said the resolution followed consultations with distribution utilities, consumer groups, and industry associations, reinforcing its push for transparency and accountability in electricity pricing.