Marikina opens heritage building

The Marikina City government on Thursday unveiled its Heritage Building in Barangay San Roque—adjacent to the Marikina Shoe Museum, marking a significant step in preserving and promoting the city’s rich cultural identity.
The opening of the building coincides with a series of community-centered activities led by the city government, including a job fair and a pet vaccination and grooming initiative, reflecting the city’s commitment to holistic and inclusive development.
Marikina has long been known as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines, a title rooted in its rich shoemaking heritage.
Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro described the three-storey Marikina Heritage Building as a space that reflects the story of the city beyond its globally recognized shoe industry, emphasizing that Marikina’s identity is rooted in its people and their shared history.
While Marikina has long been home to the Marikina Shoe Museum, the new Heritage Building provides a more comprehensive platform to showcase the city’s heritage, particularly its families and ancestral roots.
Teodoro said the Marikina Heritage Building features curated exhibits highlighting at least 50 Marikina clans, offering visitors a glimpse into their origins and contributions to the city’s development.
She added thatbthe initial exhibit will run for three months, with plans for future expansions and evolving displays.
The mayor said the Heritage Building is envisioned as an inclusive cultural space open to both residents and visitors.
For his part, Marikina First District Representative Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro underscored the importance of preserving heritage as part of the city’s continued progress.
He added that the city’s efforts go beyond conserving physical structures, focusing as well on safeguarding Marikina’s cultural identity.
“Not only conserving heritage—structure, environment—but we are preserving,” the lawmaker said. NEIL ALCOBER