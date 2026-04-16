Marikina opens heritage building

While Marikina has long been home to the Marikina Shoe Museum, the new Heritage Building provides a more comprehensive platform to showcase the city’s heritage, particularly its families and ancestral roots.

Teodoro said the Marikina Heritage Building features curated exhibits highlighting at least 50 Marikina clans, offering visitors a glimpse into their origins and contributions to the city’s development.

She added thatbthe initial exhibit will run for three months, with plans for future expansions and evolving displays.

The mayor said the Heritage Building is envisioned as an inclusive cultural space open to both residents and visitors.

For his part, Marikina First District Representative Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro underscored the importance of preserving heritage as part of the city’s continued progress.

He added that the city’s efforts go beyond conserving physical structures, focusing as well on safeguarding Marikina’s cultural identity.

“Not only conserving heritage—structure, environment—but we are preserving,” the lawmaker said. NEIL ALCOBER