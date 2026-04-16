Man arrested after returning to crime scene, leaves own phone behind

The suspect pretended to make a call using his own phone and discreetly pocketed the unattended device, valued at P6,000, before immediately leaving to board the waiting motorcycle.

However, during his escape, he accidentally dropped his own cell phone from his pocket, a fact he discovered only after he and his cohort had fled the scene.

The two suspects later returned to the carinderia to retrieve the phone, only to be met by the owner of the stolen device and bystanders who had already called for police assistance.

With the help of bystanders, the suspect was arrested, while his companion managed to elude arrest and remains the subject of a police manhunt.

Police did not report whether the stolen cell phone was recovered, but confirmed that the suspect’s personal mobile phone was turned over as evidence.