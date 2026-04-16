Man arrested after returning to crime scene, leaves own phone behind

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 43-year-old man was arrested after he returned to an eatery where he had stolen a cell phone, but inadvertently left behind his own mobile device during the crime in Purok 8, Barangay Hinaplanon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, on Tuesday evening.
Iligan City Police Station 1 reported that the suspect, a resident of Purok 8, Barangay Sumpong, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, entered a busy carinderia, apparently looking for potential victims, while his companion waited on a motorcycle parked outside.
While inside, the suspect spotted a cell phone belonging to one of the employees, which had been left unattended near the cash register.
The suspect pretended to make a call using his own phone and discreetly pocketed the unattended device, valued at P6,000, before immediately leaving to board the waiting motorcycle.
However, during his escape, he accidentally dropped his own cell phone from his pocket, a fact he discovered only after he and his cohort had fled the scene.
The two suspects later returned to the carinderia to retrieve the phone, only to be met by the owner of the stolen device and bystanders who had already called for police assistance.
With the help of bystanders, the suspect was arrested, while his companion managed to elude arrest and remains the subject of a police manhunt.
Police did not report whether the stolen cell phone was recovered, but confirmed that the suspect’s personal mobile phone was turned over as evidence.