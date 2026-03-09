LRMC probes influencer for misusing LRT-1 priority lane

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) issued a statement on Monday condemning a TikTok user who posted a video showing a way to bypass lines.
Officials from the agency noted that a netizen with the username “@naughty.perry” was allegedly pretending to have a disability to use the priority lane at Monumento Station.
The video has since been removed from the user’s profile, with only a few short clips remaining on the account.
LRMC said it would conduct an investigation into the incident and acknowledged the severity of the issue.
“We take such matters seriously, as these actions undermine the systems put in place to ensure a seamless travel experience for those who truly need it,” the statement read.
The agency also emphasized that priority lanes are reserved for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and passengers with children, noting that the service is meant to provide additional support.
It also urged passengers to avoid actions that may inconvenience others and reiterated that disabilities should not be treated as a laughing matter.
“We call on commuters to show respect and empathy toward our priority passengers to maintain a culture of courtesy within our stations,” the post said.