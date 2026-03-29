PBA players joining Gilas 3x3 team for Asia Cup

After the men’s team failed to enter the podium in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand last December, the three-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coach took over from Ronnie Magsanoc last January.

Gregorio said he is thankful that both the PBA and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) are on board with the federation’s goals in their quest to make it to the Summer Games.

“PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, vice chairman Alfrancis Chua, and commissioner Willie Marcial supported the idea to include PBA players to be part of the pool, and the UAAP did the same for us,” Gregorio said.

“We also appreciate the additional support from the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and NLEX through PBA Governor Ronald Dulatre. They are fully invested in helping out in our 3x3 program and the dream of making it to the Olympics in this sport.

The top team of Asian Cup will get a slot in one of the qualifying tournaments lined up for LA 2028.

Ahanmisi and his crew had their work cut out for them as the Philippines failed to make it to the preliminary round in last year’s Asian Cup.

Should they make it to the preliminary round, awaiting for them are powerhouses Japan, China, Mongolia and defending champion Australia.