PBA players joining Gilas 3x3 team for Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas will be fielding a strong men’s side in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore starting on Wednesday with earning a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics serving as its main goal.
Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma, Chris Koon of Magnolia, Ralph Cu of Barangay Ginebra, and Sean Alter of the University of the Philippines join forces as the Philippines squad represents a fresh start under 3x3 program director Ryan Gregorio.
After the men’s team failed to enter the podium in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand last December, the three-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) coach took over from Ronnie Magsanoc last January.
Gregorio said he is thankful that both the PBA and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) are on board with the federation’s goals in their quest to make it to the Summer Games.
“PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, vice chairman Alfrancis Chua, and commissioner Willie Marcial supported the idea to include PBA players to be part of the pool, and the UAAP did the same for us,” Gregorio said.
“We also appreciate the additional support from the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and NLEX through PBA Governor Ronald Dulatre. They are fully invested in helping out in our 3x3 program and the dream of making it to the Olympics in this sport.
The top team of Asian Cup will get a slot in one of the qualifying tournaments lined up for LA 2028.
Ahanmisi and his crew had their work cut out for them as the Philippines failed to make it to the preliminary round in last year’s Asian Cup.
Should they make it to the preliminary round, awaiting for them are powerhouses Japan, China, Mongolia and defending champion Australia.
The Philippines’ best finish in the Asia Cup was making it to the quarterfinals in the maiden edition in Doha in 2013 behind the likes of Kevin Ferrer, Gio Ciriacruz, Robby Celiz and Bacon Austria.
SBP executive director Erika Dy thanked both leagues for lending their players to form a cohesive unit that can compete against the best Asian teams.
“We thank the leadership of the PBA and UAAP for allowing their players to represent the country in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup,” Dy said.
“We know it really takes a community to build a strong team, and we’re very happy to get the commitment of many individuals who showed up for our team’s practices to share their knowledge and experience.”