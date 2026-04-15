LGUs urged to speed up OFW desks amid recruitment risks

MAIN desks were established to localize the implementation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. These offices handle trafficking-related cases, conduct public awareness campaigns, and document recruitment schemes targeting residents.

Through these desks, LGUs may also strengthen protection for OFWs by coordinating with local Public Employment Service Offices to detect illegal recruiters, and with city or municipal social welfare offices to provide recovery and rehabilitation services for trafficking victim-survivors and their families.

The DILG also cited its memorandum of agreement with the Department of Migrant Workers to expand OFW help desks nationwide and intensify anti-illegal recruitment and trafficking campaigns at the local level.

The agency said it remains committed to curbing trafficking and illegal recruitment while empowering LGUs to help Filipinos pursue safer opportunities abroad.