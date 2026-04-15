LGUs urged to speed up OFW desks amid recruitment risks

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday urged local government units to fast-track the creation of Migrant Advisory and Information Network and overseas Filipino workers desks to better protect job seekers from illegal recruitment.
The move supports the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for LGUs to assist families affected by sudden job losses linked to the Middle East crisis through financial aid and livelihood support.
Based on DILG data, 645 out of 1,724 LGUs nationwide have established MAIN and OFW desks. Provincial governments posted a 64.63 percent compliance rate, followed by cities at 56.76 percent and municipalities at 34.19 percent.
The DILG said repatriated OFWs planning to work abroad again may coordinate with local MAIN desks for assistance in identifying suspicious recruiters, reporting illegal job offers, and preventing possible trafficking attempts.
MAIN desks were established to localize the implementation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. These offices handle trafficking-related cases, conduct public awareness campaigns, and document recruitment schemes targeting residents.
Through these desks, LGUs may also strengthen protection for OFWs by coordinating with local Public Employment Service Offices to detect illegal recruiters, and with city or municipal social welfare offices to provide recovery and rehabilitation services for trafficking victim-survivors and their families.
The DILG also cited its memorandum of agreement with the Department of Migrant Workers to expand OFW help desks nationwide and intensify anti-illegal recruitment and trafficking campaigns at the local level.
The agency said it remains committed to curbing trafficking and illegal recruitment while empowering LGUs to help Filipinos pursue safer opportunities abroad.