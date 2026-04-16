Gov't to build LPG buffer, eyes sustained price relief

Alongside LPG procurement, PNOC-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) was tasked to secure diesel shipments to further stabilize supply.

Sales said logistics are progressing steadily, with the third diesel cargo expected by the end of the week, while the fourth shipment is expected to follow shortly after.

At the same time, the DOE is seeing encouraging signals in the global oil market that could translate into further relief for consumers.

Director Rino Abad of the DOE-attached Oil Industry Management Bureau said price movements in the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS)—a key benchmark for local fuel pricing—indicate a possible continuation of the downward trend.

“The MOPS prices somehow declined in the past two days. If this market reaction continues, we may have another rollback,” Abad said.

This week’s calculations already showed substantial price reductions, with diesel down by more than P20 per liter, gasoline by P4.43 per liter, and kerosene by P8.50 per liter.