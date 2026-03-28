DOE: 143M liters of diesel to arrive in April

“The DOE, together with PNOC EC, continues to implement measures to safeguard the nation’s energy security and ensure that households, commuters, and businesses have uninterrupted access to fuel, especially amid ongoing developments in the Middle East,” the agency said.

The remaining 143.1 million liters are expected to arrive throughout April, bolstering the country’s diesel supply and preventing shortages.

Based on data from the previous years, the country’s daily fuel consumption is estimated at 450,000 to 487,000 barrels.

Focusing specifically on diesel, 2023 figures indicate an average daily consumption of approximately 186,320 barrels. Thus, the currently secured diesel supply provides a buffer of at least five days.

In a separate advisory, the DOE said it concluded a discussion with Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan to coordinate on energy supply to shield the country from turbulence in the global oil market.

As a major player in global energy, the agency said China’s cooperation is seen as crucial in securing stable fuel flows for the country.

The DOE said these discussions are key to keeping transport running, businesses fueled, and households supplied—even as international oil markets remain unpredictable.

“Through continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement, the DOE seeks to strengthen cooperation and foster constructive relations between the Philippines and China in addressing energy-related challenges,” the DOE said.

For next week, industry sources cite Platts Singapore data projecting gasoline may rise up to P3 per liter next week, but diesel could jump P11 to P12 per liter due to tight distillate supplies.

Diesel, widely used in public transport, surged from P15 to P18 per liter this week, with regular diesel now at P107 to P134.30 and diesel plus at P114.99 to P144.20 per liter.

Gasoline rose more moderately: RON97 at P87.69 to P112.40, RON95 at P83.10 to P109.78, and RON91 at P82.60 to P102.50.

Kerosene also climbed from P12 to P22 per liter, now priced at P111.99 to P165.79.