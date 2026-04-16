Former solon decries planned US fuel storage hub in Mindanao

The human rights lawyer asserted that the construction of the DFSP within the region was intended to provide the US with swift access to key chokepoints such as the Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea.

“The Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea are critical chokepoints for military US logistics. A fuel storage facility in Davao City or elsewhere in Mindanao gives the US Navy and US Air Force immediate access to these waters,” he explained.

Aside from security matters, Zarate also noted that the fuel storage facility posed environmental risks due a potential oil spill that may disrupt local agriculture in the site.

The former solon urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to put an end to talks of the said site as it merely served the interests of the US military.

“We will not allow our soil to become a fuel depot for a foreign empire’s war machine,” he stressed.