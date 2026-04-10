US fuel facility in Mindanao to remain Philippines-controlled — AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed reports of a planned United States refueling facility in Mindanao, stressing that it will remain under Philippine control.
Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the proposal falls under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement and the Visiting Forces Agreement.
“Any plans for storage of fuel facilities in the country are covered by EDCA and the VFA. This (plan refuelling station) will still be Philippine facilities, Philippine controlled facilities. They are designed to support our response capability for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities, maritime security and support and sustain our forces deployed, not only the West Philippine Sea, but even the southern border. We welcome this development,” Trinidad said on the sidelines of the Maritime Security Symposium 2026 in Camp Aguinaldo.
He emphasized that the facilities will remain under Philippine ownership and control.
“Rest assured that this will remain Philippine facilities under our control,” he said.
Trinidad added that the presence of such facilities would strengthen deterrence and operational readiness.
“The greater risk is to have no deterrence at all… These facilities will help allow the AFP to perform and to sustain these operations. Hence, they serve at a very strong deterrent posture,” he said.
He clarified that details of the plan have yet to be finalized but reiterated that any development will comply with existing agreements and support the country’s maritime security and disaster response capabilities.