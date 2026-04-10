US fuel facility in Mindanao to remain Philippines-controlled — AFP

He emphasized that the facilities will remain under Philippine ownership and control.

“Rest assured that this will remain Philippine facilities under our control,” he said.

Trinidad added that the presence of such facilities would strengthen deterrence and operational readiness.

“The greater risk is to have no deterrence at all… These facilities will help allow the AFP to perform and to sustain these operations. Hence, they serve at a very strong deterrent posture,” he said.

He clarified that details of the plan have yet to be finalized but reiterated that any development will comply with existing agreements and support the country’s maritime security and disaster response capabilities.