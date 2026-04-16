Female suspect for child abuse nabbed in Parañaque

A female suspect facing child abuse charges was arrested by police authorities during a warrant operation in Barangay San Isidro in Parañaque City on Wednesday evening.
The accused, identified as alias Ferdilyn, 42, was apprehended at aroubd 8:30 p.m. at her residence in Manggahan II, Lower Matatdo.
The arrest was the result of an intensified effort to track down individuals with outstanding warrants for crimes against children.
The accused was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violation of Section 10(A) of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.
The warrant, docketed under Criminal Case No. 2026-0071, carried a recommended bail of P80,000 and was issued on 15 April 2026 by Judge Ma. Christina De Pio Lim of the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 260.
The suspect is currently in the custody of the Southern Police District's Special Operations Unit for proper documentation and the subsequent return of the warrant to the court of origin.