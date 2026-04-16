Ex-security chief flags ‘glaring inconsistencies’ in witness testimony vs Duterte

Lachica said Madriaga had presented “at least three versions” of his claims—his original affidavit, a supplemental affidavit, and his latest testimony—arguing that such discrepancies weaken the reliability of the accusations.

He emphasized that testimony alone is insufficient to establish wrongdoing, stressing the need for documentary evidence and independent corroboration.

“The developments do not validate the allegations—they raise the burden to prove them,” Lachica said, adding that “credibility will be decided not by repetition—but by evidence, consistency, and truth.”

Madriaga, in earlier submissions, alleged that millions of pesos in confidential funds were delivered in cash to various individuals and claimed that illegal sources, including drug syndicates and offshore gaming operators, financed political activities linked to Duterte.

His lawyer, Raymond Palad, challenged Lachica to testify under oath at the next House hearing, urging him to explain fund disbursements and present evidence to counter the allegations.

“Explain under oath, not through press release,” Palad said, as he called on the former security official to attend the April 22 hearing.

Palad added that Lachica could also address findings from the Commission on Audit and the National Bureau of Investigation during the proceedings.

Lachica, for his part, has welcomed the opportunity to respond in the proper legal forum, while maintaining that the accusations against him are baseless.

“ In the end, credibility will be decided not by repetition—but by evidence, consistency, and truth,” he said..

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