Duterte lawyer blasts witness, cites ‘fraud’ claim

Legal counsel for Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday assailed the credibility of witness Ramil Madriaga, describing him as the “weakest link” in the impeachment case and accusing him of failing to counter allegations raised in a perjury complaint.
In a statement, lawyer Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. said their earlier assessment of Madriaga had been “fully vindicated” following the submission of his supplemental affidavit.
“As expected, Madriaga failed to address — because he could not address — the clear and convincing evidence presented by the Vice President in the perjury complaint that proves he is a fraud,” Panelo said.
Panelo criticized the affidavit, claiming it focused on “irrelevant and immaterial matters,” including issues already addressed in earlier filings.
The Vice President’s counsel also raised doubts over the plausibility of Madriaga’s claims, particularly his alleged involvement in sensitive matters tied to national security.
“Far from strengthening the case, the Supplemental Affidavit only heightens the unbelievable and illogical nature of his claims,” Panelo said.
He also cited reports linking Madriaga to a criminal group, describing him as the alleged leader of the “Madriaga Kidnapping for Ransom Group,” which he said had been labeled by the Philippine National Police as “one of the most dangerous criminal syndicates in recent history.”
Madriaga has been presented as a key witness in the impeachment proceedings stemming from allegations involving the Vice President’s use of confidential funds.