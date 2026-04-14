Duterte lawyer blasts witness, cites ‘fraud’ claim

The Vice President’s counsel also raised doubts over the plausibility of Madriaga’s claims, particularly his alleged involvement in sensitive matters tied to national security.

“Far from strengthening the case, the Supplemental Affidavit only heightens the unbelievable and illogical nature of his claims,” Panelo said.

He also cited reports linking Madriaga to a criminal group, describing him as the alleged leader of the “Madriaga Kidnapping for Ransom Group,” which he said had been labeled by the Philippine National Police as “one of the most dangerous criminal syndicates in recent history.”

Madriaga has been presented as a key witness in the impeachment proceedings stemming from allegations involving the Vice President’s use of confidential funds.