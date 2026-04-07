Ejercito: No sugarcoating to PBBM as oil hits basic goods

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito on Tuesday urged government agencies to stop sugarcoating reports to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying accurate, real-time information is crucial as the ongoing Middle East conflict drives oil prices up and threatens a rise in basic goods.
Ejercito warned that global tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran are already pushing fuel prices higher, with ripple effects on transport, food, and other essential commodities.
“Sa ganitong krisis, hindi puwedeng minamaliit o pinapaganda ang ulat. Kailangan malaman ng Pangulo ang buong katotohanan dahil bawat maling impormasyon, maling desisyon ang kapalit,” the lawmaker from San Juan said.
“No sugar coating of reports to PBBM. Hindi PR ang kailangan sa gitna ng krisis kundi katotohanan.”
He added that delays and gaps in response often stem from incomplete or overly optimistic reporting.
“Kapag tumaas ang presyo ng langis, sabi ko nga, domino effect ito, tataas ang pamasahe, pati ang presyo ng pagkain, at iba pang pangunahing bilihin. Sa huli, ang mamamayan na naman ang direktang naaapektuhan.”
Ejercito urged department secretaries and officials to provide accurate, ground-level data as the country braces for potential inflation.
“Ang tunay na may malasakit sasabihin ang totoo, kahit hindi man ito maganda sa pandinig,” he said.
He stressed his remarks are meant as constructive input to improve the government’s response.
“Objective at constructive criticism ito. Hindi tayo naninisi pero hindi rin tayo pwedeng magbulag-bulagan. Ang unang hakbang sa solusyon ay ang pag-amin sa problema.”
Ejercito reiterated that transparent reporting and inter-agency coordination are key to cushioning the impact of global developments.
“Kung kulang o mali ang datos na umaabot sa Pangulo, paano tayo makakagawa ng tamang solusyon? Sa ganitong panahon, hindi pwede ang guesswork, dapat facts.”