DigiPlus clears hurdle for South Africa expansion

Online gaming operator DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is setting up its second international expansion after securing regulatory approval to enter South Africa.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, DigiPlus said it has received licenses from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), clearing the way for operations in what is considered the largest online gaming market in Africa.
Second international foray
“DigiPlus gets regulator approval for South Africa license applications, paving the way for its second international foray,” the company said.
The listed firm, known for platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, was granted approval for three operator licenses: a National Manufacturer License, a Bookmaker License, and a Bookmaker Premises License.
The Western Cape, which falls under the WCGRB’s jurisdiction, accounted for about 31 percent of South Africa’s total online gaming revenues last year, which made it a key entry point for international operators.