Think tank pushes renewables to cut fuel dependence

The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) said renewable energy is key to addressing the country’s energy crisis, following the declaration of a national state of emergency.
The group said the move allows the government to mobilize resources to stabilize supply, but stressed that such measures are not enough without long-term reforms to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.
“The effects of the crisis brought by the US-Israel war on Iran will be felt long after the situation in the area is resolved, and its lessons must compel us to pursue structural reforms that reduce this perennial vulnerability to global instability and give Filipinos greater control over their energy future,” ICSC said in an analysis released Monday.
ICSC said the current situation presents an opportunity to transition to locally driven and sustainable energy solutions, noting that previous administrations had already invested in geothermal and hydropower even during past fuel crises.
“With the addition of solar, wind, pumped storage hydro, and battery energy storage systems since the enactment of the Renewable Energy Act in 2008, the country is in a stronger position than ever to deploy local solutions and reduce dependence on imported fuels,” the group said.
The institute also pushed for wider adoption of rooftop solar systems, saying they can help lower electricity costs, ease pressure on the power grid and shield consumers from global price fluctuations.
ICSC said local governments and communities play a critical role in scaling these solutions by streamlining permits, aggregating demand and deploying solar systems in public facilities such as schools, hospitals and barangay halls.
“National support through concessional financing through government financing institutions, bulk procurement, and the removal of VAT on rooftop solar systems can sustain and accelerate the rollout,” it added.
The group urged the government to use the state of emergency to implement reforms that strengthen local energy solutions, improve accountability and accelerate renewable energy deployment beyond the crisis.