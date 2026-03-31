Think tank pushes renewables to cut fuel dependence

“With the addition of solar, wind, pumped storage hydro, and battery energy storage systems since the enactment of the Renewable Energy Act in 2008, the country is in a stronger position than ever to deploy local solutions and reduce dependence on imported fuels,” the group said.

The institute also pushed for wider adoption of rooftop solar systems, saying they can help lower electricity costs, ease pressure on the power grid and shield consumers from global price fluctuations.

ICSC said local governments and communities play a critical role in scaling these solutions by streamlining permits, aggregating demand and deploying solar systems in public facilities such as schools, hospitals and barangay halls.

“National support through concessional financing through government financing institutions, bulk procurement, and the removal of VAT on rooftop solar systems can sustain and accelerate the rollout,” it added.

The group urged the government to use the state of emergency to implement reforms that strengthen local energy solutions, improve accountability and accelerate renewable energy deployment beyond the crisis.