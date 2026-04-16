Coal giant Semirara faces 2027 contract uncertainty

The future of the country’s largest coal producer is entering a critical phase, as the government prepares to open its long-held mining area to competitive bidding ahead of the expiration of its operating contract in 2027.
In its annual report, Semirara Mining and Power Corporation disclosed that the Department of Energy has initiated a competitive bidding process for coal development areas, including those currently operated by the company. The move places the firm’s core asset under review, raising questions about its long-term hold on the country’s primary coal source.
The bidding round, launched in early 2026, will determine who will take over coal operations in Semirara Island once the existing contract expires. Interested parties have been given until late April to submit proposals, with the government expected to award the contract shortly after.
Dominant industry position
The uncertainty comes despite the company’s dominant position in the industry. It remains the only power producer in the country that both mines and uses its own fuel, and continues to supply the bulk of domestically produced coal.
Still, management acknowledged the shifting landscape, noting that “the Department of Energy has launched a competitive bid round for coal development and production areas, including blocks in Semirara Island, under the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program.”
The development also comes as the company adjusts to softer market conditions. While production reached record levels in 2025, earnings declined as global coal prices stabilized and demand eased.
The report pointed to broader market forces, stating that “coal prices continued to normalize in 2025 following the elevated levels seen in previous years.”
Reliance on vertically integrated model
Despite these headwinds, Semirara continues to rely on its vertically integrated model, supplying fuel to its own power plants while selling to industrial users and export markets. This structure has helped cushion the impact of price swings and maintain its competitiveness in the local energy sector.
At the same time, the company emphasized its role in supporting domestic supply, saying it “prioritizes supplying the domestic market to bolster Philippine energy independence and security.”
However, even with its scale, the report acknowledged limits to local demand, noting that domestic coal consumption cannot fully absorb production, forcing the company to export surplus output to regional markets.
Policy shifts
Beyond market dynamics, policy shifts continue to reshape the sector. Tighter procurement rules, renewable energy targets, and restrictions on new coal-fired plants are gradually changing the operating environment for coal-dependent firms.
For Semirara, the outcome of the upcoming bidding process will be decisive. Retaining control of its mining area would ensure continuity, while a loss could significantly alter both its business model and the structure of the local coal industry.
As the deadline approaches, the company—and the broader energy sector—faces a period of heightened uncertainty, with implications not only for investors but also for the country’s energy security.