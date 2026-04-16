Coal giant Semirara faces 2027 contract uncertainty

The bidding round, launched in early 2026, will determine who will take over coal operations in Semirara Island once the existing contract expires. Interested parties have been given until late April to submit proposals, with the government expected to award the contract shortly after.

Dominant industry position

The uncertainty comes despite the company’s dominant position in the industry. It remains the only power producer in the country that both mines and uses its own fuel, and continues to supply the bulk of domestically produced coal.

Still, management acknowledged the shifting landscape, noting that “the Department of Energy has launched a competitive bid round for coal development and production areas, including blocks in Semirara Island, under the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program.”

The development also comes as the company adjusts to softer market conditions. While production reached record levels in 2025, earnings declined as global coal prices stabilized and demand eased.

The report pointed to broader market forces, stating that “coal prices continued to normalize in 2025 following the elevated levels seen in previous years.”

Reliance on vertically integrated model

Despite these headwinds, Semirara continues to rely on its vertically integrated model, supplying fuel to its own power plants while selling to industrial users and export markets. This structure has helped cushion the impact of price swings and maintain its competitiveness in the local energy sector.