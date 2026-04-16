Coal giant Semirara faces 2027 contract uncertainty

Still, management acknowledged the shifting landscape, noting that “the Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a competitive bid round for coal development and production areas, including blocks in Semirara Island, under the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program.”

The development also comes as the company adjusts to softer market conditions. While production reached record levels in 2025, earnings declined as global coal prices stabilized and demand eased.

The report pointed to broader market forces, stating that “coal prices continued to normalize in 2025 following the elevated levels seen in previous years.”

Despite these headwinds, Semirara continues to rely on its vertically integrated model, supplying fuel to its own power plants while selling to industrial users and export markets. This structure has helped cushion the impact of price swings and maintain its competitiveness in the local energy sector.

At the same time, the company emphasized its role in supporting domestic supply, saying it “prioritizes supplying the domestic market to bolster Philippine energy independence and security.”

However, even with its scale, the report acknowledged limits to local demand, noting that domestic coal consumption cannot fully absorb production, forcing the company to export surplus output to regional markets.

Beyond market dynamics, policy shifts continue to reshape the sector. Tighter procurement rules, renewable energy targets, and restrictions on new coal-fired plants are gradually changing the operating environment for coal-dependent firms.

For Semirara, the outcome of the upcoming bidding process will be decisive. Retaining control of its mining area would ensure continuity, while a loss could significantly alter both its business model and the structure of the local coal industry.

As the deadline approaches, the company—and the broader energy sector—faces a period of heightened uncertainty, with implications not only for investors but also for the country’s energy security.