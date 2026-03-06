CIDG arrests 1,009 suspects

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Friday reported the arrest of 1,009 suspects and the seizure of more than P851 million worth of evidence during nationwide manhunt and anti-criminality operations in February.

CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said a total of 873 law enforcement operations resulted in the arrest of 1,009 suspects, including wanted persons and fugitives.

Authorities also confiscated 137 loose firearms, 28 explosives, 121 assorted magazines, and 1,541 rounds of live ammunition, and seized evidence valued at P851,136,979.41.

Operations against wanted persons, fugitives, communist terrorist groups, and criminal groups led to the arrest of 546 individuals. Among those arrested were one National Most Wanted Person with a reward, 75 regional most wanted persons, 104 provincial most wanted persons, and 83 city or municipal most wanted persons.