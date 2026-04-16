Casiguran Airport eyed as Luzon’s next gateway

Aurora Province is preparing to open its doors to international travel, with plans underway to transform the Casiguran Airport into a global gateway by 2028.
Located within the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO), the airport is being developed as a key driver for tourism, trade, and investment in northeastern Luzon. Officials say the project could significantly reshape the province’s economic landscape by linking it directly to international markets.
“We will be bidding out the passenger terminal building and air traffic control tower this second quarter of the year,” APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV said.
The planned expansion is expected to elevate Aurora’s appeal to investors and emerging industries, while also strengthening its competitiveness as a regional hub.
Support for the project has also come from Aurora Lone District Representative Rommel Rico T. Angara, who expressed confidence in the timeline for operational readiness.
“In Baler, we have a domestic airport. But in Casiguran, together with APECO and the Board of Directors, our vision is for the coming years—final timeline will be 2028—to have an international, operational airport in Aurora Pacific Economic Zone,” Rep. Angara said.
He added that commercial flights are projected to begin operating in the province by June 2027, signaling steady progress toward full international capability.
The airport forms part of APECO’s broader push to position Aurora as a strategic economic hub, with infrastructure investments aimed at improving connectivity and attracting long-term development.