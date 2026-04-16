Casiguran Airport eyed as Luzon’s next gateway

Support for the project has also come from Aurora Lone District Representative Rommel Rico T. Angara, who expressed confidence in the timeline for operational readiness.

“In Baler, we have a domestic airport. But in Casiguran, together with APECO and the Board of Directors, our vision is for the coming years—final timeline will be 2028—to have an international, operational airport in Aurora Pacific Economic Zone,” Rep. Angara said.

He added that commercial flights are projected to begin operating in the province by June 2027, signaling steady progress toward full international capability.

The airport forms part of APECO’s broader push to position Aurora as a strategic economic hub, with infrastructure investments aimed at improving connectivity and attracting long-term development.